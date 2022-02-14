Collyer’s basketball team victory in El Clasico Derby

The Collyer’s basketball team won 91-86 against Brighton and Hove Sixth Form College (BHASVIC).

Sporting contests between two of the country’s top sixth form colleges are sometimes referred to as “El Clasico” derbies.

Collyer’s maths teacher and basketball fan, Peter Mattock, said: “Many refer to matches between Collyer’s and our friends at BHASVIC as ‘El Clasico’, as these superb, historical sixth form colleges have many links and have competed at a high level over a range of sports for many, many years. The “El Classico” nickname is a tongue-in-cheek comparison to the Real Madrid and Barcelona basketball and football club rivalry in Spain!”

The ABL competition is seeing Collyer’s men’s team compete for the first time against top teams every Wednesday, in a competition regarded as the second highest collegiate basketball competition in the UK.

Coach Dom Evans, regarded as one of the country’s top up and coming young tacticians, said: “It was great to get another win on the bounce in the ABL, which moves us up the table.

“It was an absolute thriller. Pure box-office. BHASVIC have always produced amazing sides and the sportsmanship on display today was incredible from both teams. A friendly but massively competitive rivalry is something we all respect and enjoy.”

Collyer’s student ambassador, Thomas Mukasa, said: “It was a beautiful game. So close, but a well-deserved Collyer’s victory.”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell, said: “Congratulations to both teams for another classic. Coach Dom Evans and Assistant Coach Nick Probin are doing a terrific job and we are really finding some good form in the ABL.”