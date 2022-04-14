Collyer’s celebrate achievements with annual prize ceremony: In pictures

The event, moved from December to April this year, was attended by students, teachers, families and other members of the Collyer’s community.

The college were honoured to welcome the Master of Mercers’ Company Mr Chris Vermont, and Mark Sheridan, Head Teacher at Tanbridge House School.

Music was provided by Gemma Cowieson (piano), Georgia Smith (viola) and Luca Imperiale (clarinet).

Presentation of the awards was made by chair of the governing body, Dr David Skipp, professor Roger Dalrymple, president of the Old Collyerians’ Association, Claire Howard, Lawrence Long, Chairman of the Town Twinning Assocation and Collyer’s staff.

The Mercer’s School Memorial Prize (The Merrett Bequest), awarded by the Mercer’s Company, was won by former Tanbridge House student Jess O’Flaherty; recipients of the Mercers’ Exhibition Prize, awarded by the Trustees of the Collyer’s Foundation, were: Calum McCartney, Lauren Palmer, Thomas Rose, Sophie Cunnell, Naomi Newbery and Lucy Bennet-Stevens.

The Trustees’ Curriculum Prize was presented to: Imran Darr, Max Donnelly, George Hill, Freddie King; Amro Youssef, Manami Imada, Jessica Nunn, Ryan Maynard, Aiden Cross; Devika Pradeep Lal, Thomas Harris and Hassan Mujtaba.

The Trustees International Student prize, was won by Wing Heun Chan.

The Collyer’s Association Prize for Outstanding Contribution to the Student Community was awarded to Aaminah Azoor and Samuela Sam-Orlu.

The Ray Smith Award for Outstanding Contribution to Sport was presented to England hockey international, Eloise Richards.

Ciara McMullan picked up the prize for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and college prizes for Excellence in Level 3 Vocational Courses was awarded to Sara Chiguer, with the prize for Excellence in Level 2 Vocational Courses going to Malcolm Rabe.

The College Prize for Early Years was presented to Hollie Skilton, while Hassan Mujtaba won Top Academic Progress.

Rebecca Crosbie picked up the Excellence in Access prize, while Lisa Peters was awarded the Special Achievement in Adult Education prize.

The Vivien Martin Prize for Special Achievement was awarded to Sulaimaan Azoor and the College Special Merit Prize for Significant EAL Improvement went to Leo Liu.

Sasha Terry was awarded the Adam Howard Law Prize, Josh Lea-Clayton won the Business Prize for Strategic Management.

President of the Old Collyerian’s Association, Professor Roger Dalrymple, presented the Old Collyerians’ Awards for Outstanding Extra-Curricular Achievement to Aiden Cross and Lorna Macrae.

The Chris Clementi Music Prize was awarded to Carys Underwood, and the College Language prizes were awarded to Lily Fry (French), Hayden Greenaway (German) and Zoe Lewin (Spanish).

The Stephen Siklos Maths prize was won by Amro Youssef, and the Brian Alner Prize for Geography was awarded to Henry Yuill.

Collyer’s Principal, Dan Lodge, said: “The Prizegiving event celebrates the wide range of student achievement at Collyer’s. Students are awarded prizes for excelling academically and the way they engaged in activities outside the classroom, in clubs and societies, sport, music and drama, or the way they supported other students in their studies while persevering with their own. They are all truly awe inspiring young people and all at Collyer’s are extremely proud of them.”

Dr David Skipp, Chair of Governors at Collyer’s, said: “After all the uncertainties of the last two years it was encouraging to meet together at prize giving to acknowledge the achievements of the students in so many disciplines.

“It was good to celebrate with families and to thank both them and the staff for their very real support over a difficult time.”

1. The 2021 winners, photo taken by Oliver Martin Photo Sales

2. The 2021 winners, photo taken by Oliver Martin Photo Sales

3. Eloise Richards with Dan Lodge. Photo by Charlie Savva Photo Sales

4. Jessica Nunn and Dr David Skipp. Photo by Charlie Savva Photo Sales