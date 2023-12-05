Collyer's film star 'a credit to school'
Collyer’s stole the limelight on Saturday evening at the Horsham Film Festival 2023 media event. The prize for Best Under 18 ‘Our District’ category was awarded to Collyer’s second year BTEC Media student Oliver Wibrew, for his award-winning film “Injustice”.
Collyer’s Rebecca Moon, Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media Production, and Stuart Andrews, Head of Film Studies, joined the judging panel alongside Pete Levy, Visual Effects Producer for Dr Who, and Geoff Cockwill, Director and Producer at Silvertip Films.
Rebecca Moon was thrilled: “The quality of the work was absolutely outstanding across the board.
"Oliver Wibrew’s film really impressed the judges and thoroughly deserved to win the Best Under-18 Our District prize.”
Rob Hussey, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) said: “Oliver is an absolute credit to Collyer’s, and our brilliant Film and Media departments.”