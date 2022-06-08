Collyer's leavers' event was held for its students

Presentations to the Collyer’s students were hosted by deputy principal Steve Martell, with student readings from Aeron Firth, Dan Brown, Sophie Brown and Jack Lockwood.
Inspirational speeches were given by heads of house Alli Clarke, Noami Lask, James McClelland, Alistair Mudie and Karen Stanton. Music was provided by popular Collyer’s band Park Bench.
After the presentations students enjoyed a fair, including music, food, entertainment, and a bouncy castle on the college playing fields. The fair was organised by Collyer’s Karen Stanton and Sarah Faughnan.
Andrea John, vice-principal (pastoral) said: “Massive thanks to the teams responsible for making this year’s leavers’ presentation and fair so memorable for our departing students.”