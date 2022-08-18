Collyer's Sixth Form make the grade: A-Level results day in pictures

Particularly strong individual A*-B subject results include Music (100%), Art Textiles (87%), Government and Politics (84%), History (83%), Physics (83%), Psychology (82%), German (80%), Mathematics (79%) and Law (78%). The overall A-level pass rate is 99.6%.

Collyer’s principal, Dan Lodge, said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievement of all our students at Collyer’s this summer after such a challenging time. They’ve shown yet again amazing resilience and perseverance and we’re delighted to see this rewarded with an amazing 70% A*-B and 43% A*-A grades at A Level and equally strong performance across our vocational and technical courses as well. Well done and all the best to all our students for your future plans!”

Some of the noteworthy individual successes included: Joe O’Flaherty, who joined Collyer’s from Tanbridge House School (THS), achieving A*s in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), Physics, Computer Science, Maths and Further Maths, who now heads to Bath University to study Architectural and Structural Engineering. Joe O’Flaherty said: “I’m relieved that my place has been confirmed, and I’m excited for the next year.”

Josh Wells, who prior to Collyer’s also attended THS, achieved A*s in EPQ, Physics, Maths, Further Maths and Biology, and is now set to study Theoretical Physics at the University of Birmingham. Josh Wells was delighted: “A big thank you to all my teachers who supported me through Collyers, I couldn't have done it without them!

Cherrie Lee achieved A*s Physics, Computer Science, Maths, Further Maths and B in EPQ and will now read Computer Science at the University of St Andrews. Cherrie Lee said: “Many thanks to all my teachers. I am glad I have proved myself.”

Seren Billson, who joined Collyer’s from Oathall Community College, will study Medicine at Southampton University, while Josie Cray, who previously attended Warden Park School in Cuckfield will now read Veterinary Medicine and Science at the University of Surrey.

Ex-THS pupil Holly Curtis will study Modern Languages (French) and Linguistics at the University of Oxford, Samuel Forbes, who joined Collyer’s from Forest School will study Computer Science at the University of Cambridge, while Hari Gunturu, formerly of Oriel in Crawley, will study Law at the University of Oxford.

Holly Curtis said: “I would like to thank all my teachers at Collyer's for supporting me, challenging me, and believing in me. I would also like to thank Noami Lask, Oxbridge Coordinator at Collyer's for all her help in preparing for the Oxford application process.”

Iona Haining, who previously attended Millais, is now set to read Engineering at the University of Cambridge, while Becky Holland, who also joined Collyer’s from Millais is heading to Leeds University to read Geography and Environmental Mathematics. Also Cambridge bound is Alex Myall, who will now read History and Politics, having joined Collyer’s from Forest School. Arian Merati, who joined from Durrington School in Worthing will now study Computer Science at Edinburgh University. Miranda Wilson, who previously attended Millais will now read Natural Sciences at Cambridge.

Dan Lodge added: “The Collyer’s community could not be prouder of the class of 2022.”

1. Collyer's A-Level results day Collyer's students celebrating results day Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Collyer's A-Level results day Left to right: Rachel Maclean, Iona Harding and Arian Merati Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Collyer's A-Level results day Left to right: Josie Cray, Emily Sacchi and Tala Clark Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Collyer's A-Level results day Hari Gunturu will study Law at Oxford University Photo: Submitted Photo Sales