Collyer's students enjoy German cultural exchange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katja Welton, who is in charge of German at Collyer’s, was delighted: “The students had a great time and were all crying when we had to leave!

"They thought it was very picturesque and thoroughly enjoyed experiencing the Alps and Lake Constance (Bodensee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The group visited the ‘fairytale’ castle Neuschwanstein, which features in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the beautiful town of Konstanz, and Lindau which is an amazing historic town at the lake.”

Collyer's students and teachers enjoy German cultural exchange

The students also visited the grammar school in Lindau and actively participated in lessons. On the last night, the group celebrated an excellent trip with a goodbye meal at the Gasthof Adler.

Katja Welton added: “It was a truly wonderful experience. Enormous thanks to our friends in Germany who were incredibly hospitable during our time there.”