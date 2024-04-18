Collyer's students enjoy German cultural exchange
Katja Welton, who is in charge of German at Collyer’s, was delighted: “The students had a great time and were all crying when we had to leave!
"They thought it was very picturesque and thoroughly enjoyed experiencing the Alps and Lake Constance (Bodensee).
"The group visited the ‘fairytale’ castle Neuschwanstein, which features in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the beautiful town of Konstanz, and Lindau which is an amazing historic town at the lake.”
The students also visited the grammar school in Lindau and actively participated in lessons. On the last night, the group celebrated an excellent trip with a goodbye meal at the Gasthof Adler.
Katja Welton added: “It was a truly wonderful experience. Enormous thanks to our friends in Germany who were incredibly hospitable during our time there.”
Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey said: “Massive thanks to Katja and everyone involved for making this valuable educational experience possible.”