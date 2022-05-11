Collyer’s students see success at University photography competition

Student Ella Strutt won the ‘Your Things’ category with her still life image.

Ella’s winning photograph was a mandala created from a scanography image of her personal possessions, with a bold use of colour and pattern.

Ella said: “Thank you to the London Met for hosting this competition, everyone’s work was amazing.

“Since I joined Collyer’s, I have gained so much knowledge and been able to develop my personal style.”

A number of students from the college’s photography department were highly commended, including Kobi Axel Mushandu, Lauren Baines, Oliver Martin, and Polly Simpson.

Carolina Olim Felix and Victoria Ward’s photographs were shortlisted, while students Jasmine Yates, Alcina Baroni and Evie Woollett were runners-up in their categories.

Collyer’s head of photography, Laura Andrews, said: “Students from schools and colleges around the country were invited to submit a photograph of their favourite people, place, or thing, reflecting the ethos and practise of the BA (Hons) Photography course at the London Met.

“The top 24 shortlisted entries and all images that were highly commended were included in an online digital exhibition hosted by the London Metropolitan’s School of Art, Architecture and Design.

“The work of all 24 finalists will also be included in a competition section of a printed magazine being made by the school’s second-year students.”

Lauren said: “It was a bit of a shock to be honest. Studying photography has been some of the most fun I’ve had in an educational setting and this course has really helped me to develop my love and skills in the subject.”

Victoria said: “I am happy I took part and surprised at how I did.”

1. Collyer's photography students win national prizes: (L-R) Victoria Ward, Carolina Olim Felix, Evie Woollett, Lauren Andrews. Photo by Tilly Stone Photo Sales

2. Collyer's photography students win national prizes: (L-R) Kobi Mushandu, Rebecca Moon, Alcina Baroni. Photo by Tilly Stone Photo Sales

3. Collyer's photography students win national prizes: Victoria Ward Photo Sales

4. Collyer's photography students win national prizes: Evie Woollett Photo Sales