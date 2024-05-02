Collyer's students support RSPB Pulborough
Students raise £200 for charity.
Following on from the successful Green Week held at Collyer’s last month, Collyer’s Sustainability Coordinator Dr Ian Carr visited RSPB Pulborough Brooks to present Verity Mason, RSPB Pulborough Brooks Visitor Operations Manager, with £200 raised from the sale of pin badges.
Dr Carr said: “The badges, featuring everything from horses to bees, proved very popular with the students during a sale in the Collyer’s café.
"The students were delighted to support the wonderful work of the RSPB.”