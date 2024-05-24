Collywood! Collyer's students in the frame for media and film awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collyer’s has welcomed back a re-vamped “Collywood” event. The in-house film festival, arranged by the Media Hub enrichment activity, was a fantastic opportunity for second year students to showcase their work in the Lecture Theatre.

Director and Producer Geoff Cockwill, from Silvertip Films, acted as the judge and attended the event to present the “Collywood” media and film awards. Elodie Davies won Best Fiction Film, Josh Crabb was awarded the prize for Best Documentary, and Jake Thorn was the Best Music Video winner.

Head of Creative Digital Media Production Rebecca Moon said: “The Collywood ‘24 event was a fantastic celebration of high calibre student work. It was a huge honour to welcome Geoff from Silver Tip Films to Collyer’s. He is a superb practitioner and a tremendous industry link for the department.”

Head of Film Stuart Andrews said: “We are thrilled to welcome back Collywood in its new format. The current crop of students rose to the challenge of producing work of great variety, with films and videos on display that were at times funny, shocking, and thought provoking. All were engaging!”

A revamped Collywood returned for 2024.