Haywards Heath Horticultural Society members and visitors enjoyed enjoyed a colourful and relaxing show, held in a pop up shop and outside under a gazebo with plants and raffle tables.
Town Mayor Howard Mundin and Consort Margaret Baker mingled with visitors, enjoying the exhibits and presented the Cups, Medals and Certificates to the winners.
The Sweet Pea exhibits by Roger and Carol Dix another exhibitor John Rieley from Lindfield were fabulous and all worthy prize-winners.
Sylvia Harris excelled with beautifully presented roses.
Michael Figg’s entries were truly magnificent deep blue Delphiniums which had the WOW factor .
Helen Milton’s vase of colourful mixed flowers Shirley Anderson’s floral art exhibit of a Jubilee Celebration was a lovely display.
A super display of photography exhibits by members including Michele Branscombe and Best Exhibit winner Celia Smith.
A spokesman for HHHS said: “A very enjoyable afternoon for the community with some excellent raffle prizes. We would like to thank Nicola Bird, Manager of Orchards Shopping and team for all the their wonderful help and support.”
Award winners
The James Box Cup For the Winner of Class 1: Roger Dix
The Percy Kent Challenge Cup For the Winner of Class 3: Roger Dix
The National Sweet Pea Society Medal Bronze Medal For the best vase in Classes 1-7: John Rieley
The Lynn Vivash Trophy For the Exhibitor gaining Most Points in Classes 8-12: Sylvia Harris
The Len Wyles Memorial Trophy For the Best Bloom in Rose Classes 8-14: Sylvia Harris
The Buckshalls Challenge Trophy For the Winner of Class 12: Sylvia Harris
The John Foyle Rose Bowl For the Exhibitor gaining Most Points in Classes 11-14: Sylvia Harris
The Pucknell Memorial Trophy For the Best Vase of Mixed Flowers in Class 21: Helen Milton
The Bert Manvell Tray For the Best Exhibit of Delphiniums: Michael Figg
The Hodge Tankard For the Exhibitor Gaining Most points for Fruit: Sylvia Harris
The Ogilvie Cup For the Exhibitor Gaining Most points for Vegetables in Spring and Summer Shows: Sylvia Harris
Certificate of Merits
For the best exhibit in Floral Art: Shirley Anderson
For the best exhibit in Photography Classes: Celia Smith