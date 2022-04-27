Colourful festival takes over the streets of Rye this weekend

The well-established series of Rother area events, which have been taking place in Battle and Bexhill for a number of years, will be bringing family friendly street theatre to the cobbled streets of Rye, with the aim of surprising unsuspecting members of the public with an array of unforgettable interactions.

The festival event is being produced by local company 18 hours, who, as well as organising the ‘Streets; festivals, are also responsible for the popular St Leonards Festival and the Hastings Storytelling Festival.

Mandy Curtis, from 18 Hours, said: “Local drumming group Ryebellion will be opening the festival at 11am on Lion Street, which will then see several walkabout performers take to the streets of Rye.

Streets of Rye Amy Amelia Arts magical Butterfly SUS-220427-111417001

“Performances include the loveable East End rogues ‘Ron and Don’ by Fair Play Comedy who will no doubt try and sell audiences a suspect item or two. There will be an enchanting and very unusual ‘Magical Butterfly’ by Amy Amelia Arts, whose contact juggling will no doubt leave onlookers mesmerised.

“The surreal and very funny ‘Cod Choir’ by The Grand Theatre of Lemmings, will see two dripping wet deep-sea fisher displaying their very unusual latest catch plus look out for of the cheeky ‘Wardens’ by the 2 Men, who will bring their own very questionable law enforcement to the streets of Rye.”

Mandy added: “We’re really excited about bringing the ever popular ‘Streets’ festival to the streets of Rye bringing highly respected street theatre companies to the town.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to see really outstanding theatre for free and it’s suitable for the whole family.”

Streets of Rye. Colin Jones and Tom Jones as The Wardens SUS-220427-111406001

Full timings for this Saturday’s Streets of Rye Festival are: The 2 Men, The Wardens- 11.20am/12.20pm/13.25 (30min)

Fair Play Comedy, Ron and Don- 11.35am/12.35pm/1.45pm (30 min)

The Grand Theatre of Lemmings, Cid Choir- 11.50pm/12.50pm/2.10pm (30 min); Amy Amelia Arts, The Magical Butterfly- 12.05pm/1.05pm/2.30pm (30 min)

Further planned events for this year include Streets of Battle, which will take place on May 7, and Streets of Bexhill on May 28.

There will also be an additional Puddings and Pathways event in support of the 1066 Pathways on May 14. The events are Arts Council funded and supported by local councils.

For more information, please visit the ‘Streets’ Facebook page: facebook.com/battlestreetarts.