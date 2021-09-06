Colourful medieval festival near Hailsham shows off life in olden times

The festival, which celebrated life in the Middle Ages, also included living history camps, cookery and colourful historical dress.

Children were able to take part in a medieval trail across the Priory grounds, and even have a go at hobby horse jousting.

Sussex Newspapers photographer Jon Rigby went along on the Saturday and took these pictures of the day.

1. Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-132958001 Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 9 Photo Sales

2. Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-133022001 Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 9 Photo Sales

3. Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-133033001 Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 9 Photo Sales

4. Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Michelham Priory Medieval Weekend 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210609-133045001 Photo: JON RIGBY PHOTOGRAPHER / 07850 9 Photo Sales