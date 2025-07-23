Comedian Bill Bailey raises £12,500 for charity with epic South Downs Way walk

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Legendary comedian Bill Bailey is embarking on an epic 160km trek across the South Downs in a bid to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Joined by family friends across the rolling grassland and chalk hills of the South’s national park, the Black Books star set off two days ago, on July 21, and is set to pass through several West Sussex communities in the days to come.

It’s a herculean effort, but it’s all for a cause close to the popular panellist’s heart: “It’s twenty years since I lost my Mum to cancer, and I will always appreciate the help and support we got from Macmillan,” he wrote on his Just Giving page. “Walking is a great way to remember, to share stories and to reconnect with others.”

A spokesperson for Macmillan added: “Thanks for supporting our fundraising. The number of people diagnosed with cancer is growing, and every one of them needs the best support to meet their unique needs. That's why Macmillan will do whatever it takes to help everyone living with cancer across the UK get the support they need right now and transform cancer care for everyone who will be diagnosed in the future. Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and secure. Your details are safe with JustGiving, once you donate, they'll send your money directly to the charity.”

With £12,500 raised across 634 donations, it’s already a huge success – and some supporters have written in to share how Bill’s epic trek has inspired their own. “You've inspired me to do that walk back to my birth town. Won't be long until you see Eastbourne pier! Looking forward to seeing you in Stockton-on-Tees next month,” writes one fan.

"Walking in the opposite direction in a few weeks time in memory of my dear husband! Keep going, you are showing us how it’s done!” adds another, accompanying a donation of £10.

To find out more about Bill Bailey’s 160km hike, visit JustGiving.com, and to stay up to date with his progress as he crosses from Hampshire into West Sussex and beyond, make sure to follow him on social media.