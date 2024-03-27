Comedian Chris McCausland thrills Worthing's oldest charity with visit ahead of sell-out show

And a party from Sight Support Worthing was in the audience at the Assembly Hall on March 15 to watch the hilarious Chris McCausland: Yonks! with support from Jon Long.

Both Chris, who is blind, and Jon visited the charity's centre in Rowlands Road and spent time meeting some of the volunteers and members who live with visual impairments.

Chris lost his sight gradually due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa and was completely blind by the age of 22.

Jackie Brownlee, head of fundraising at SSW, said: "Before his sell-out comedy gig at the Assembly Hall, Chris McCausland and Jon Long spent time out from their busy schedule to come and meet with the members of Sight Support Worthing at our centre in Rowlands Road."

Everyone enjoyed getting to spend time with the comedians before watching the brilliantly hilarious show.

There was the added joy of hearing the names of some of the charity members and their guide dogs in the jokes, which they loved.

1 . Chris McCausland at SSW Comedians Chris McCausland and Jon Long with Sight Support Worthing volunteers and members at the charity's centre in Rowlands Road Photo: SSW

