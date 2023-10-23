BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Comedian Terry Alderton to headline new stand up show at Horsham pub

Actor and comedian Terry Alderton is to headline the second in a new series of comedy shows at a Horsham pub.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:21 BST
Comedian Terry Alderton will be starring in a stand up show at The Star pub in Crawley Road, Horsham, on November 4Comedian Terry Alderton will be starring in a stand up show at The Star pub in Crawley Road, Horsham, on November 4
Comedian Terry Alderton will be starring in a stand up show at The Star pub in Crawley Road, Horsham, on November 4

The Live at the Apollo star will be performing at The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, on November 4.

The pub’s first stand up comedy night was held earlier this month with top entertainer Bobby Davro entertaining the crowds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terry Alderton, who has also starred in EastEnders and London’s Burning, will be supported by fellow comedians Ollie Fox, Michael Fabbri and Natalie Bryce with MC David Ward.

Most Popular
Crowds packed The Star pub in Horsham earlier this month to see top comedian Bobby DavroCrowds packed The Star pub in Horsham earlier this month to see top comedian Bobby Davro
Crowds packed The Star pub in Horsham earlier this month to see top comedian Bobby Davro

Tickets are on sale at https://www.houseofstandup.co.uk/horsham-comedy/

Aaron and Sarah Bruce who took over as licensees at The Star in August have joined forces with House of Stand Up to launch the shows.

Doors open at 6pm on November 4 with the comedy starting at 8pm.