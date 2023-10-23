Actor and comedian Terry Alderton is to headline the second in a new series of comedy shows at a Horsham pub.

The Live at the Apollo star will be performing at The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, on November 4.

The pub’s first stand up comedy night was held earlier this month with top entertainer Bobby Davro entertaining the crowds.

Terry Alderton, who has also starred in EastEnders and London’s Burning, will be supported by fellow comedians Ollie Fox, Michael Fabbri and Natalie Bryce with MC David Ward.

Crowds packed The Star pub in Horsham earlier this month to see top comedian Bobby Davro

Tickets are on sale at https://www.houseofstandup.co.uk/horsham-comedy/

Aaron and Sarah Bruce who took over as licensees at The Star in August have joined forces with House of Stand Up to launch the shows.