The event was hosted held in partnership with Nik Coppin (Art Of Comedy), Morgwyn's Marvellous Media and Paul Margo of 3Degree Catering at the EBM Centre, Peacehaven.

In an unforeseen turn of events, headline comic Paul Sinha - best known as 'The Sinnerman' from ITV's The Chase - became ill hours before a highly anticipated sold-out fundraising show to raise money for local groups of the Parkinson's UK charity.

The evening was saved by Brighton comic Laura Lexx, who stepped in to perform to an audience of 120 people at the EBM Centre in Peacehaven on Monday, February 5.

Left to Right: Brighton comedian Dave Fensome, Parkinson's Support Group representative, Judy Byrne, and Paul Margo of 3Degree Catering at the EBM Centre, Peacehaven.

The group representative, Judy Byrne, said: "Our group runs an exercise class every week with a physiotherapist who specialises in Parkinson's. We also run a singing class for the practice of voice production and 3 or 4 times a year we organise a social event. We are so very grateful for this wonderful contribution. Coincidentally, our shortfall this year would have been £1500, so now we can be sure our activities for 2024 will all take place."

The event, which also featured performances by Stephen Grant, Elaine Fellows, Pat Smith and MC Dave Fensome, turned out to be a resounding success, providing an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment for a great cause.

The next event is in aid of Havens Food Cooperative on Monday May 20th and tickets can be bought on Eventbrite: Comedy Night Fundraiser for Havens Food Cooperative