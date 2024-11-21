Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The leader of Eastbourne Borough Council has committed to making no “irreversible changes” to the facilities of a popular leisure centre ahead of further investigations into its future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The commitment was made at a full council meeting on Wednesday (November 20), in response to a motion submitted by Conservative councillor Kshama Shore, which called on cabinet members to “explore all options to keep all the facilities at the Sovereign Leisure Centre open.”

Cllr Shore’s motion came a week after the council’s cabinet agreed savings proposals, which included the closure of two of the Sovereign Centre’s three swimming pools ahead of its planned transfer to Wave Leisure next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Shore argued the closure of the pools would both threaten the centre’s viability and have a detrimental impact on the town’s residents.

Conservative councillor Kshama Shore with protesters opposed to the closure of the Sovereign Centre pools. Pic: Eastbourne Conservatives

She said: “What you are proposing is to reduce the number of pools available while protecting swimming lessons, school swimming and structured sessions such as lane swimming — I can’t believe that can actually be possible.”

Cllr Shore added: “Yesterday the papers reported that a thousand members’ lessons will most likely be cancelled. This coupled with the closure of the cafe amounts to a wilful and systematic dismantling of the facilities.”

Cllr Shore criticised the level of detail around the Sovereign Centre’s planned transfer to Wave Leisure and said more consideration should have been given to alternative options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors considered two potential amendments. The first, from Liberal Democrat council leader Stephen Holt, asked the council’s scrutiny committee to “explore all further options to keep the existing facilities of the Sovereign Leisure Centre open.”

He argued the scrutiny committee (a body chaired by Cllr Shore) would be the most appropriate forum to discuss alternative proposals and said the council would not carry out any “irreversible changes” until the committee met.

He said: “Since 2006, with the exception of a few years, Eastbourne Borough Council has supported the Sovereign Centre on average by circa £300,000 a year. These costs due to utilities, chemicals and staffing have only increased. In recent years we have also invested just under £2.5 million in ensuring the Sovereign Centre stays open and operational by increasing our level of borrowing, or what our detractors call debt. I might add that without our borrowing it is likely that the Sovereign Centre would have had to close a long time ago.

“However, we have had to make this momentous decision in light of the significant financial challenges that the council faces and the legal need to ensure that we end this year with a balanced budget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second amendment was tabled by Conservative group leader Robert Smart maintained the original motion’s wording, but added calls for the council to market the Sovereign Centre to other potential operators and to keep its facilities open until “the most satisfactory long term future is determined.”

Cllr Smart argued this approach would offer a greater understanding of the alternative options available to the council.

The council voted to adopt the amendment proposed by Cllr Holt.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Shore said: “The snap decision to close the Sovereign Centre’s fun and training pools whilst making no serious attempt at developing an alternative plan is disgraceful and symptomatic of the broader lack of any sort of strategic planning that plagues our council.”