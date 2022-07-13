Commonwealth Games: Polegate teen represents South East in the Queen’s Baton Relay

Nathan Dunbar took the baton through Kent on July 7, ready for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham to start on July 28.

Nathan was nominated by resident Lyn Oram who wanted to thank him for the community work he does.

Nathan does lots of fundraising for the community as well as volunteering for charities. In recent years he’s raised more than £11,000 for good causes.

Nathan Dunbar

Lyn said: “Nathan truly deserves this privilege to be part of something special celebrating all the good in the commonwealth, he continues to put others first and for that I am grateful.”

Nathan said: “Being nominated and then selected to be a baton-bearer was a very proud moment and I was honoured to be given the privilege to carry the Queen’s baton.