Local causes in Chichester will receive funding from Co-op after being chosen to take part in its Local Community Fund.

The money is raised by Co-op members when they buy selected own-brand products and services. This year, local causes have been chosen in Chichester, including The Friends of Bourne, Endometrisois South Coast and Motiv8 South (Leigh Park, Havant), who will receive funding to deliver local projects.

This support comes at a much-needed time, with insight* from more than 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than one-in-two (59 per cent) projects have experienced a shortfall in funding over the past 12 months, while over four-fifths (84 per cent) of local causes have seen an increase in demand - particularly those providing support for people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes. Our Local Community Fund promotes the development of stronger, more resilient, and fairer communities. Our community groups and local organisations are providing valuable services and support to people at a time when they need it most. Our Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to make a difference simply by shopping at Co-op.”