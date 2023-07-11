Family and friends are fundraising for Harper Worrall, age 7, who was born with spina Bifida and is about to undergo her 8th major surgery.

Denise Pettitt, who is organising the fundraising, said: “Our community in Horam/ Heathfield have literally all pulled together and the shops and companies have donated the most fantastic prizes. Rag n bone man has personally donated 4 guest list tickets for any concert in 2024."

Spina bifida is when a baby's spine and spinal cord does not develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine. Harper was born in 2016, and since then she has had numerous surgeries, including major spinal surgery.

According to Harper’s mother Verity Worrall: “Harper suffers in pain daily but she always does her best to smile through it.”

Community comes together to fundraise for 7-year-old girl with spina bifida. Photo: Shine on Harper

Whilst there is a long road ahead for Harper and her family, they aim to raise money throughout the rest of the year with events and fundraisers to help make their journey more manageable. From things such as enabling her parents and other siblings to stay in a hotel in London to be with Harper during her hospital stay to funding all the equipment Harper will need to aid her recovery before her next bout of surgeries.

Denise added: “Over 80 shops and businesses have pulled together. We even had a local businessman that is finding a trip to Chessington for Harper, her 3 siblings and mum and dad. He has organised a chauffeur and a limo to collect her, and he’s put a Nintendo switch in the car for her to take to hospital with her. Another business man has given her £150 spending money.”

Organisers have arranged a fun night and raffle on August 4 at Heathfield park from 5pm. People can purchase raffle tickets through the Facebook page Shine on Harper.

