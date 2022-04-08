Community farm in Bognor Regis is top of the crops

The volunteer-run farm, which offers inclusive and agricultural workshops for children and adults with learning was recognised with a ‘Community Farm of the Year Award’ at the South of England Prestige Awards.

The Prestige Awards believe that ‘small and independent businesses have long been overlooked by international award programmes’, despite the fact that they comprise ‘the back bone of any economy.’

In an attempt to correct this, the company looks to celebrate small businesses providing ‘excellent products’ all over the world.

DM2022184a.jpg Fundraiser has been set up for Crimsham Farm, near Chichester, which helps SEN kids and veterans in the community by providing an opportunity for them to get out into green space with animals. From left, Shane Glasspool, Craig Pinkney, Connor Pinkney, Gemma Le Roy and her son Archie Le Roy-Parker, 9. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-200218-190657008

“I haven’t got a clue how we got the nomination or anything,” grinned Crimsham Farm owner Craig Pinkney.

“We just got an invitation through the post.”

Even though it was a big surprise, Mr Pinkney, alongside the rest of the Crimsham Farm staff, are more than happy with the win.

“It’s nice to get a bit of recognition for the work we do, especially with the kids,” Mr Pinkney said.

“Because it’s so important to the children and families we serve. It would be nice to be able to do more of it, to grow. But, slowly, we’re doing it, and we’re doing it under our own steam.”

The award is good news not just because it represents that well-deserved recognition but because it might well lead to bigger and better things, to the kind of grants that allows Crimsham Farm to do what it does best.

With demand at an all time high and places on the farm’s regular workshops going quickly, that kind of support could give Crimsham Farm that space it needs to grow.

“As we get more recognition, for what we’re doing, it’s always in the back of our minds that this could lead to something bigger,” Mr Pinkney explained.