Community First Responders get on their bikes near Chichester

Community First Responders (CFRs) are saddling up to take SECAmb’s latest innovation off-road to improve patient care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three e-bikes have been specially kitted-out with life-saving medical supplies, aiming to improve response times and increase accessibility in hard-to-reach locations.

It’s an idea that Frank Doel, an ambulance technician and CFR team leader for the Manhood Peninsula area of Sussex, first had several years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s so good to finally see it realised,” he said. “It should really help us make a difference.”

The e-bikes will increase accessibility in hard-to-reach locations.

The peninsula is a large coastal area south of Chichester that is very popular with tourists, who enjoy its coastal walks and scenic views.

As well as making it easier to respond to incidents in areas that are harder to reach by car, the bikes are also seen as the best way to beat traffic gridlock. During spring and summer, good weather brings in thousands of extra visitors. Frank has tested the viability of the e-bike idea himself, recording times along the same route.

“It gets very busy in the summer, the roads here are heavy with traffic. With a bike, it took me 12 to 15 minutes. In a car, it was half-an-hour or more. From an emergency response point of view, if you’ve got a good cycle route area, why not take advantage of it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank got support and funding to develop a prototype after making a successful pitch at Innovator’s Den, a SECAmb initiative designed to turn colleagues’ inspiration into innovation.

Frank Doel (in red hat) and the e-CRU team.

Parts of the kit were adapted to help with balance, with the interior of bike panniers designed to carry a carbon fibre oxygen cylinder in each of the bags to equalise the weight.

He said local stakeholders such as the district and city councils are fully supportive of the e-bike project and are keen to see it in action. The e-Cycle Response Unit (e-CRU) will operate mostly on the Manhood Peninsula as well as some shifts in Chichester, and this pilot scheme will assess its impact from now through to the summer next year.

“It feels amazing to see the project finally come to fruition and a huge achievement,” said Frank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The e-bikes were bought from donations made by residents and local businesses to Selsey Community First Responder Charity and Wittering & District First Responder Charity, plus support from Meadow Blue Community Energy, highlighting the scheme as a true community project.