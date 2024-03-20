Community Group Good Morning Club goes from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Run by a dedicated team of volunteers, the Good Morning Club builds on the success of the Good Morning Call initiative, a call service checking in and chatting with local people who may be feeling lonely and isolated.

One volunteer explained, "There is a real need for a group that brings people together for interesting and rewarding activities. The sessions have a friendly, welcoming feel. There's a real sense of community and there's plenty of tea and cake homebaked by our dedicated team of volunteers."

Another volunteer added, "The feedback has been so positive. It makes all the hard work setting up and running the club worthwhile."

Charli Milne, who runs community engagement at Vitale Care, supports the sessions by providing specialist dexterity, gentle exercise and craft activities said, "I feel so lucky to be part of the team of amazing volunteers, some of whom have been supporting people in East Wittering for over six years. Bringing people together for tea, chat and an activity can make a real difference to people's overall health and well-being."

Good Morning Club is held each Tuesday (except 9th April) at Downview Hall, East Wittering. If you would like to come along, simply pop in, you'll be very welcome.

Charli Milne at Vitale added, "I know the team would love to have even more volunteers. If you can give a couple of hours every Tuesday morning, you'll find it very rewarding."