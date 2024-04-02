Community groups to receive thousands in grant funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blue Heart project, funded by DEFRA, is focused on reducing the impact of flooding and improving community resilience in Eastbourne and southern Wealden.

Their Community Fund is one of the ways they are supporting communities to take action themselves to address the impacts of climate change (including flooding ), protect the environment, and be better prepared for emergencies.

Seven projects were successful:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tree planting at Ocklynge Junior School with Treebourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Printers Playhouse - to develop a flood plan and deliver community engagement activities around flooding.

English in the Community, based at Community Wise - to develop learning resources for ESOL students around water, flooding and emergencies.

Live Wires Youth Club - to create a sustainable, water-friendly garden as part of youth club evening activities.

Polegate and District Model Engineering Club - to manage flooding on their site in Wealden by planting water-loving shrubs and trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Seniors Forum – to host anOlder People’s Day event and create opportunities to help potentially vulnerable older people be prepared for flooding and other emergencies.

The Trees Community Association - to support volunteer involvement and family activities relating to their toddler allotment at Willingdon Trees Community Centre.

Treebourne - to continue their school-focussed planting of native trees and wild flowers to support biodiversity, provide shade in the summer, and help manage surface water flooding.

Blue Heart Project Manager for East Sussex County Council, Anna Hastings, said: “I’m very pleased to announce this year’s successful applicants. All these projects will help reduce the impact of climate change, like flash flooding, encourage greater awareness across generations, and build more resilient communities. I can’t wait to see how these projects progress and make an impact."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Printers Playhouse added: “The funding from Blue Heart will help us to both ensure our venue is prepared and protected from the risks of future flooding, as well as engaging our creative groups in an awareness and engagement creative project responding to the theme of ‘Modern Flood Myths’.”