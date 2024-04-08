Community leaders celebrate Iftar in Bexhill.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre held their Iftar celebrations on Sunday evening. IIftar is the meal shared after sunset to break the fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims from all over the world come together to share the evening meal with family friends and the wider community.

Special guests included Bexhill Mayor Cllr Lynn Brailsford and her Consort Paul Brailsford, Assistant Bishop Laurie Green, County Councillor Abul Azad, Royal Voluntary Service UK Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean and owner of Hastings and Eastbourne Piers local business entrepreneur Sheikh Abid Gulzar.

Community Leaders celebrating Iftar at Bexhill-on-Sea Mosque.

Cllr Azad said: "We welcome our special guests to Bexhill Mosque to join in with our traditional Iftar celebrations and welcome representatives from all faiths and backgrounds to attend this evenings special event."

Mr McLean said: "This is a highlight of my social calendar which I find both enjoyable and educational."

Welcoming representatives from various community support organisations such as local churches, Sussex Police and the County Councils crime reduction department and interfaith group to participate in this wonderful event is a way for us to thank them for their support throughout the year."

