Community toilet scheme launched in Eastbourne after ‘incredible’ response

Eastbourne Borough Council’s community toilet scheme has launched with 13 new toilet operators confirmed and most council facilities remaining open too.

The toilet scheme includes the seafront toilets at Holywell, bandstand and pier, and will be joined by Fisherman’s Green when repairs have been completed.

While final discussions continue with a small number of potential toilet operators, the combination of businesses and other organisations making their own facilities available or running the council’s existing public conveniences, means up to 27 venues across Eastbourne are accessible to residents and visitors, says the council.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Community Spaces, said: “Firstly, I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the local businesses and organisations that have embraced the community toilet scheme so positively - the scheme has exceeded all expectations, thanks in largest part to their incredible response.

Eastbourne Community Toilet Scheme launch - Councillor Colin Swansborough and Councillor Stephen Holt with Loretta Lock, Managing Director of Defiant Sports at the Archery, now part of the Eastbourne Community Toilet Scheme. Councillor Swansborough and Councillor Holt at the Welcome Building in Eastbourne - another venue that is part of the new scheme.

“We are still discussing a few toilets venues and, together with some of the new operators, arranging for repairs to facilities where vandalism has put them out of use. However, when you consider there was only 12 council run toilets available in 2024, it is fantastic news that our residents and visitors will have up to 27 toilets in 2025.”

All the scheme participants will display stickers in their windows or have signs nearby to confirm their toilets are available. Additionally, the council is installing permanent signs on lampposts across the town signposting where to find a toilet and posters are also being put up.

Councillor Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “When the enormity of the homelessness and temporary accommodation crisis made reductions in services inevitable, I made it a priority to find an alternative way of keeping our public toilets open.

“Everybody knows by now that Local Government is under increasing pressure due to rising costs. Spending nearly £5 million every year on temporary accommodation isn’t remotely sustainable and without government intervention our council, and many other councils, will continue to face the most challenging financial pressures."

“Despite these severe challenges, I am so pleased that we have been able increase the number of toilets for residents and visitors, by working with our partners and are confident that all the public toilets will soon be open."