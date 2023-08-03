Two companies have been ordered by the High Court to pay more than £2.2 million following a devastating fire at an East Sussex hotel.

Deputy High Court Judge Simon Tinkler made the ruling last Thursday (July 27) after a hearing held at the court over four days in June.

Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Limited and New India Assurance Company Limited (NIAC) were ordered to pay the money following the blaze at the George in Rye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel suffered a major fire in July 2019, leaving the venue closed until May last year following a two-year restoration project to repair the damage.

The George in Rye was damaged by a fire on July 20, 2019. Picture: Elaine Thomas

The judge said that New India Assurance Company Limited was liable for the losses amounting to ‘business Interruption in the amount of £892,520, stock in the amount of £23,833, and contents in the amount of £574,805’.

He said that Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Limited was liable ‘in the sum of £776,000 for uninsured loss of rental income’.

Judge Tinkler's judgement read: “The freehold to the hotel is owned by the first claimant (George on High Limited). The business of the hotel and restaurant is operated by the second claimant (George on Rye Limited).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both companies are under the common ownership of another company which itself is under the common ownership of Mr and Mrs Clarke.

“In 2004 George on Rye Limited (GOR) acquired the freehold to the hotel and the business operated at the hotel. In 2009 GOR transferred the freehold of the building to George on High Limited (GOH), a newly incorporated company, but continued to operate the business and employ all the staff associated with it. GOH never operated any part of the hotel or restaurant business. GOR paid rent to GOH for use of the premises for the hotel and restaurant business.

“The claimants sought indemnification from NIAC for losses caused by the fire. Those included losses of GOH for damage to the building and losses to GOR caused by loss of business whilst the hotel was closed for reconstruction as well as for loss of stock and contents.

“NIAC accepted liability in relation to damage to the hotel owned by GOH and made payment. NIAC declined to make any payment to GOR for business interruption and other items. It said that GOR was not insured under the policy because the words "George on High Ltd t/a The George in Rye" did not cover GOR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GOR claimed against the broker for losses caused by the non-payment by NIAC because the broker had therefore negligently failed to organise insurance for GOR. The broker, on the other hand, claimed that NIAC should in fact have made payment for the insurance claims and that therefore the broker was not liable to the claimants. NIAC was thus joined as a second defendant.

“GOH and GOR also both claimed against the broker for other losses they said were caused by the broker having arranged insurance that was inadequate in other respects such as under-insuring the value of the buildings. The broker claims were settled immediately before the trial, leaving the insurance claims to be decided by this court.”