Competitors gear up Eastbourne Soapbox Race 2023 as entries set to close
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event returns to the seafront bringing Wacky Races style fun and capers to the town, with local businesses, charities and groups of friends taking on the challenge.
Participants are encouraged to build their own soapbox in order to race each other along the seafront. The race will take place on Dukes Drive and finish at Helen Gardens, where a Soapbox village will feature a big screen, food and drink retailers and an array of soapboxes on display.
Last year’s race saw more than 10,000 spectators along the route as soapbox creations – made by a range of Eastbourne businesses and organisations and driven by costumed characters - all took turns to race to the finish line in record time.
Following its phenomenal success, many teams have returned once again and are ready to ramp up the fun factor for this year’s crazy rerun.
Race entries cost £100 per vehicle including VAT and include two downhill runs, courtesy transport back up to the start line, free branded t-shirts and winners’ prizes for the fastest run and craziest creation.
Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “This really is such a fun event and we really cannot wait to see what the competitors have in store for Soapbox fans this year.
“This is a free to watch event for spectators and the day is sure to be a great spectacle. The course is just under 350m long and will contain various jumps, crazy bends and hay-bale chicanes, not to mention the wacky outfits and soapboxes on display.”
Eastbourne Soapbox Race is sponsored by the Lansdowne Hotel, Caffyns Volkswagen, Group 1 Hailsham BMW and Visick Cars.
All entries receive mentions across the PA system and appear on the big screen, as well as a selection appearing across social media too.
Races start at midday on Sunday 24 September. Entries close Monday 18 September. To enter or for more information visit www.EastbourneSoapbox.com.