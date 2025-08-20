Composer, author and literary historian who helped save St Mary's House in Bramber dies aged 98

Composer, author and literary historian Peter Thorogood, known for his devotion to heritage and the restoration of St Mary's House in Bramber, has passed away at the age of 98.

Peter was a remarkable man who had a very full life – a poet, author, pianist, composer, language specialist, historian, teacher and restorer of St Mary's House and Gardens with his life partner Roger Linton, 85.

Peter and Roger devoted decades to restoring the 15th century St Mary’s and its historic gardens. They were each awarded an MBE in 2006 for their dedicated service to conservation and the arts.

Peter grew up on an Essex farm and studied at the London School of Economics. Following in the footsteps of his mother, he was always musical and attended the Royal Irish Academy of Music to learn composition while studying French and Italian at Trinity College, Dublin.

Peter Thorogood, left, and Roger Linton in the grounds of St Mary's House in Bramber

He went on to teach English in Milan for seven years before taking a teaching job with The British Council, which involved visits to different European countries. After retirement, Peter and Roger purchased St Mary's House in 1984, when the Grade I listed building was in such a poor state, it was on the at-risk register.

Roger said: "We were looking for something that we could go forward with, to create a project. We each contributed our different skills. We had to look beyond what was initially there and with a shared vision know what St Mary’s could become."

Much of the grounds and some of the Victorian wing had been sold off in the early 1950s but Peter and Roger were able to buy back some of the land in 1997. These Victorian 'secret gardens' had become completely overgrown but have now been fully restored.

One of the many highlights at St Mary's over the years was the visit from Princess Alexandra in June 2017, when she officially opened the newly-planted King’s Garden in that area.

Princess Alexandra with Peter Thorogood, Roger Linton and Susan Pyper at the opening the King’s Garden at St Mary’s House in Bramber in June 2017

Clive Blair-Stevens, a close family friend, said: "It was a reunification of a lost part of the estate, brought back to its history. Not only have they restored the garden and saved the house, they have filled it with their important private collections. The building could not have hoped for two better people, with skills that complemented each other."

Peter was once the warden and key keeper for Bramber Castle, and Clive recounts that when he asked him exactly what it involved, he basically said going up on a Sunday with a bin bag to clear up the litter.

Clive added: "It is a measure of Peter. He achieved incredible things but he was also so down to earth."

Peter was a recognised global expert on Thomas Hood, a writer and friend of Charles Dickens. The library at St Mary's contains the largest private collection of the works of Thomas Hood and there is a wonderful handwritten letter from Dickens, too.

Peter and Roger devoted decades to restoring the 15th century St Mary’s House and its historic gardens

Peter's last book Thomas Hood The Uncrowned Laureate was published last year and his authoritative and well-researched book The Phoenix of Drury lane came out in 2022. He also had books of poetry and composed a piece for Joyce Grenfell, called Tea-Time Recital. All his books and CD’s of his compositions are now available in St Mary’s Tearoom.

East Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Juliet Olsworth-Peter, a great friend to Peter and Roger, said: "Being in the company of Peter was always a privilege, moments to be savoured, memories to be dwelt upon at later dates.

"Peter was not only a true polymath – a scholar, composer and author of poetry and prose well into his tenth decade - but most significantly he was fascinating, amusing company: he was kind, caring, interested and interesting in equal measure, indeed a true gentle man.

"Those who visited St Mary’s House and Gardens had the precious opportunity, not only of seeing the fruits of his and Roger’s 40 years of love and labour, but also, and most importantly, of meeting the two gentlemen themselves, either in the upstairs treasure-trove of a library or outside on the terrace, sitting Panama-hatted, delighting in their interactions with visitors.

"Right up until the end Peter demonstrated his consideration for others: his last wish, when he could barely speak and he knew he was leaving Worthing Hospital, was that the staff should be thanked. In turn all those who knew Peter I am sure would wish to thank him for enriching their lives: his contributions are countless and enduring."

The funeral will be held at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday, September 3, at 3pm. In line with Peter's wishes, Roger has requested that instead of flowers, donations be made to St Mary's Restoration Fund. Email [email protected] for more information.

On Saturday, September 6, at 3pm, in St Mary’s Victorian Music Room is a previously scheduled concert by the international pianist Dmitrii Kalashnikov. Dmitrii has kindly agreed to play a piece composed by Peter as a tribute to the man. Tickets available by emailing [email protected]