Concern growing for man missing from West Sussex for days
Police are searching for a missing man in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of 32-year-old Liam, who is missing from Yapton.
"Liam is described as 5ft 8in, with short brown hair and a short beard,” a police appeal read.
"He wears glasses and has tattoos on his chest and arm.
“He was last seen on Tuesday (February 20).”
Police asked anyone who sees Liam, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, to call 999, quoting 235 of 23/02.