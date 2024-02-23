BREAKING

Concern growing for man missing from West Sussex for days

Police are searching for a missing man in West Sussex.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of 32-year-old Liam, who is missing from Yapton.

"Liam is described as 5ft 8in, with short brown hair and a short beard,” a police appeal read.

"He wears glasses and has tattoos on his chest and arm.

“He was last seen on Tuesday (February 20).”

Police asked anyone who sees Liam, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, to call 999, quoting 235 of 23/02.

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceYapton