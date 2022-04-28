According to Sussex Police, 47-year-old Barry Cook hasn’t been seen in the town since Sunday (April 24).

Police said officers are 'increasingly concerned' for his welfare.

A spokesperson added: "Barry is white, around 6ft tall, with greying medium length hair and although the latest image of him shows a beard, he may now be clean shaven.

Barry Cook hasn’t been seen in Worthing since Sunday (April 24). Photo: Sussex Police

"He has links further afield, notably London. However, at this time, he is still believed to be in West Sussex."

Anyone who sees him is urged to dial 999 'immediately', whilst anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting serial 257 of 27/04.