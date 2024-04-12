A caravan park’s bid to extend its season is due to go in front of Rother planners next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday (April 18), Rother District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application seeking to vary conditions attached to the operation of Winchelsea Caravan Park, a site containing 57 static caravans in Pett Level Road.

As a result of conditions attached to its initial planning permission in the 1960s, the caravan park is currently only able to operate between March 1 and October 31 each year.

The application is seeking to vary these conditions, with the caravan park asking for permission to operate between March 1 and February 14 — an extension of around three-and-a-half months, which would result in a total operation period of 11-and-a-half months each year.

Winchelsea Caravan Park. Pic: Contributed

The proposal has seen opposition from Icklesham Parish Council, which argues the extension would result in an “overdevelopment” of the site and cause disruption to local roads.

These concerns are not shared by council planning officers, however, who are recommending the permission be granted.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: [The extension] would bring its seasonal occupancy period more in line with other caravan parks in the district.

“Concerns have been raised from the parish council, with regards to drainage, however no concern has been raised by the Environment Agency or Rother District Council.

“Overall, the proposal would have an acceptable impact on the environment. As such, planning permission should be granted.”