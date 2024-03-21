Concerns have been raised over plans for a 24-hour petrol station in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next Thursday (March 28), a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel is due to consider a licensing application connected to the petrol station in Queens Road, which is currently part of the nearby Morrisons store.

The application comes as Motor Fuel LTD — a Hertfordshire-based company which operates around “900 licensed petrol stations” nationwide — prepares to take over the premises from the supermarket chain and begin operating it as a 24-hour business.

Although the opening hours would be extended, the licence being sought is identical in its terms to the one currently in place for Morrisons. This would allow the retail sale of alcohol between 6am and midnight, seven days a week, as well as the sale of late night refreshments (i.e. hot food) between 11pm and midnight.

Queens Road Petrol Station, Hastings. Image via Google Maps.

Notably, these hours are not fully utilised by Morrisons, which closes at 10pm Monday to Saturday and 4pm on Sundays.

While Motor Fuel LTD are not seeking permission for new licensable activities, the application is coming before the panel in light of objections from a local resident.

In a letter of objection, the resident, whose name has been redacted from public papers, said: “Our locality has become increasingly blighted by on-street drinking and the unwelcome disposal of empty bottles (often spirits) and cans (of beer) on the street.

“Our streets can also be noisy late at night arising from groups congregating. I am certainly anxious at times arriving back late in such situations. This constitutes public nuisance (and it is largely residents who remove the waste).

“The application does not seem to be about the core business of the filling station; namely, fuel sales. The extended hours are simply about alcohol sales and ‘late-night refreshments’.”

In light of the objection, the council approached the applicant and asked if it would consider accepting an additional condition limiting the sale of strong beers and ciders. This was agreed.