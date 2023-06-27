Concerns for youth provision in Bognor Regis as major charity stops trading

The future of youth provision in Bognor Regis has been cast into doubt this week after a charity responsible for several local clubs announced it has stopped trading.

Sussex Clubs for Young People, which used to own and operate The 39 Club in Bognor Regis, announced it had ceased operations yesterday.

The charity announced its closure on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter yesterday afternoon. Alongside The 39 Club, the charity also ran youth clubs up and down the south coast, all of which have now officially closed.

According to the social media posts, the charity’s directors have approached Kreston Reeves, an accountancy firm based in Chichester which provides businesses and non-profits with financial advice, after the closure.

The 39 Club in Bognor Regis. Photo: Steve Robards

The news comes less than a year after staff and volunteers at The 39 Club appeared to have secured the facility’s long term future. In November, West Sussex County Council officers transferred use of the club venue on Church Path to staff at Sussex Clubs for Young People on a free 25-year lease.

News of the transfer was a big victory for Sussex Clubs for Young People, which had spent several months campaigning for full use of the building via an online petition. At the time, members were restricted to use of the building’s annexe – a barebone facility with no toilets – despite the fact that the full venue was a purpose-built ‘Find It Out’ centre closed by West Sussex County Council in 2021.

Sussex Clubs for Young People, West Sussex County Council and Kreston Reeves have been contacted for comment.