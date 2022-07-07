Concerns over 'dangerously high' grass verges in Horsham

Many residents say that long grass is impairing drivers’ vision of oncoming traffic.

And some are now querying whether West Sussex County Council has reduced the number of times it cuts the grass.

People have been taking to social media this week to express their concerns.

Some people in Horsham are reporting that grass verges are 'dangerously high'

One woman said that grass cutting needed to be maintained at Horsham junctions, adding: “Some verges are dangerously high making it difficult to pull away from a junction safely.”

Another said: “Having long grass obscuring the view on roundabouts and bends is quite a hazard for road users and even pedestrians.”

However, some people point out that leaving some grass verges uncut is a benefit to insects and wildlife and are in favour of a reduction in the number of times that grass is mown in the district.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said there had been no reduction in the number of cuts being carried out.

"Safety is always of paramount importance to us.

“Grass verges across the county have been subject to significant growth over recent weeks.

"This is due to weather conditions being conducive to rapid and vigorous growth, leading to grass height in areas being in excess of what would normally be expected.