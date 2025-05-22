Concerns over plans for more than 300 new homes in West Sussex village

Concerns are being raised over a developer’s plans to build more than 300 new homes on fields in a West Sussex village.

Riverdale Developments have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to build 304 properties on six fields north and south of Mercer Road, Warnham.

The 34.5 acre site is east of the north Horsham development – Mowbray village – where 2,750 new homes are currently under construction.

In a statement to the council, Riverdale say that the proposed new development would be a mix of flats and houses, along with a convenience store, public open space and landscaping. They also plan to build a new car park at Warnham Station.

Land off Mercer Road, Warnham, where developers want to build 304 new homes

But a number of objections are being raised by local residents and by Warnham Parish Council which says: “The proposed development significantly exacerbates pressure on local infrastructure:

Primary and secondary schools in the area are already at or near capacity, with no clear mitigation proposed.

"Road networks, particularly local B-roads and village routes, will face increased traffic volumes from construction and residential use, impacting road safety and air quality.

"Healthcare access remains stretched across the wider area, with increasing difficulty in registering with GPs or securing timely appointments.”

Local residents are also concerned about the effect of so many new homes on local infrastructure and on wildlife in the area and are worried about a large increase in traffic on local roads.

One, in a letter to the council, says: “Langhurstwood Road, from which Mercer Road stems, is not suitable for such a substantial increase in traffic. There are no pathways, it contains numerous blind bends and is heavily trafficked by industrial vehicles servicing nearby factories.

"The addition of a large number of residential properties will significantly increase the risk to pedestrians, making road safety a very real concern.

"The local schools, GP surgeries, hospitals etc are not adequate to support a further huge influx of new residents.”

The village currently has a population of around 2,200 and the new homes, if planning permission is granted, is likely to see the population rise by more than 700.

Another resident said that the new homes “should not be necessary when a large residential and retail development has already been approved with up to 2,750 dwellings in nearby Mowbray/North Horsham.”

Riverdale say that, if planning permission is granted, around 30 of the 304 new properties would be classed as ‘affordable.’ CMYK Planning and Design – agents for Riverdale – say: “The scheme cannot provide the full amount of affordable housing and still be viable.”