Concert of Remembrance held at Eastbourne church - in pictures
The Eastbourne Silver Band presented its 12th annual concert to a crowded audience on Sunday, November 5.
Following the presentation of HM Forces’ colours to the drumhead altar, accompanied by their individual marches, the concert opened with the celebration of the Dam Busters 80th anniversary.
This was followed with a brief history of National Service and a short narrative of the Korean War.
A spokesperson for the band said: “This concert, originally planned as a one-off event, was so well accepted that the band was asked to continue, and has presented a concert every year, bar one, since 2011.
"Every penny of the money collected from these concerts has been dispersed to local and forces charities.
"The people giving their time, support and commitment to this concert is too long to list individually but it is by their support and willingness that these concerts continue.”
Olena Holt, accompanied by the band, gave a rendition of traditional Ukrainian song Oi U Luzi Chervona Klyna, followed by the Ukrainian National Anthem.
The band’s spokesperson said money which was collected at the event will be equally shared between the local branch of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, and the Ukraine Medical Equipment fund.