Conifers School marks Children’s Mental Health Week with special events programme

Conifers, in Midhurst, have been supporting Children’s Mental Health Week with a special programme of events that are all about encouraging young people to connect with others in healthy and meaningful ways.

Students at Conifers School in Midhurst taking part in Children’s Mental Health Week

Themed ‘Let's Connect’ for 2023, the awareness week has seen Conifers students take part in special assemblies, lessons, and open discussions on how to make meaningful connections that support their mental health, as well as a plethora of exciting activities. These included a reading from the award-winning children’s poet Matt Goodfellow, as well as drawing, crafts, hula-hooping, bingo, and dance workshops. On Friday 10th February, Conifers students will also be taking part in ‘Dress to Express’, a fundraising event which will see them don fancy dress and colourful outfits that allow them to fully express themselves.

This week’s activities will then culminate with an extra special reunion, as several ‘old Coniferians’ (previous students during the 1970s) will meet with teachers and current students, enjoy lunch, and take a tour of the school.

Conifers’ Head of Pastoral Care and Well-Being, Mrs Sharon Fourie, said: “Educating about Mental Health is vital and we’re excited to have an opportunity to focus on it, especially this week, so that we can make a difference to our Conifers family and give the children skills for life.”

