Work on 50 homes in North Bersted is now complete, the developers have announced.

The development, dubbed Rookery Park, is located on the northern edge of Bognor Regis on a 4.8 acre site off New Barn Lane, next to the Jubilee Playing Fields.

15 of the homes are providing affordable housing through low-cost rent or shared ownership, and all but one of the 35 remaining two, three, and four bedrooms houses designated for private ownership have been sold.

Developers Bellway Homes have contributed more than £450,000 to public facilities in the area as part of a planning agreement for the development with Arun District Council.

A street scene in Rookery Park

That number includes more than £300,000 towards primary, secondary, and sixth form education in the area, as well as £70,000 towards the maintenance of public space, as well as the £56,000 towards GP services in the Bersted, Maywood and Bognor Regis areas. Further contributions have since been made to the local fire service and libraries.

“With construction work at Rookery Park now complete, we are looking forward to welcoming the final customers into their new homes,” said Kim Caldwell, Sales Director at Bellway Wessex.

“The development has provided a range of high-quality housing, built to the exacting standards which have led to Bellway being awarded five-star status from the Home Builders Federation for the past six years running. This means more than 90 per cent of our customers would recommend Bellway to a friend or family member.”

To find out more about the Rookery Park, call the sales team 01243 928787 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/wessex/rookery-park.

