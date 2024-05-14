Construction on Bognor Regis theatre upgrades set to start later this year

An artist impression of the finished works.

Long-awaited upgrades to The Regis Centre are set to start later this year, Arun District Council has said, following the appointment of a contractor.

The multi-million pound works, secured via Levelling Up funds from the government, have been in the pipeline for some time. The District Council received planning permission in February this year, but only after several rounds of public consultation.

Before work starts, Arun District Council has assured residents that officers are working to discharge planning conditions established when the application was approved earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This includes providing additional information on how construction will be managed (working with the appointed contractor) and additional surveys needed on the current building to ensure it is ready for construction,” a spokesperson said.