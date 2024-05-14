Construction on Bognor Regis theatre upgrades set to start later this year

By Connor Gormley
Published 14th May 2024, 18:59 BST
An artist impression of the finished works.An artist impression of the finished works.

Long-awaited upgrades to The Regis Centre are set to start later this year, Arun District Council has said, following the appointment of a contractor.

The multi-million pound works, secured via Levelling Up funds from the government, have been in the pipeline for some time. The District Council received planning permission in February this year, but only after several rounds of public consultation.

Before work starts, Arun District Council has assured residents that officers are working to discharge planning conditions established when the application was approved earlier this year.

"This includes providing additional information on how construction will be managed (working with the appointed contractor) and additional surveys needed on the current building to ensure it is ready for construction,” a spokesperson said.

"The council will keep the community informed of progress before construction work starts and throughout the construction period. This will include information on how the construction will be managed and any potential interface with Place Saint Maur and Regis Centre car park.”

