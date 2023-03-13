Housing association Aster Group has started construction on 34 new affordable homes in Petworth.

Located on Dawtrey Road, the mix of one and two-bedroom flats and two, three and four-bedroom houses will aim to benefit local residents and those with a strong connection to the area.

All dwellings will be available on an affordable basis with 12 for social rent and the remaining 22 through shared ownership.

Amanda Williams, chief investment officer at Aster, said: “Set in the heart of the South Downs National Park in West Sussex and with overall average house prices at an incredible £864,326 over the last year, affording to live in the area is beyond the reach of many.

"Being able to deliver these new affordable homes for this community will make a big difference to local residents. Those keen to stay in the area, close to family and friends, will have access to an affordable home to rent and, for those looking to step onto the housing ladder, there will be an affordable route to home ownership.”

Aster is working with leading local housebuilder, Thakeham, to deliver the new homes. Rob Boughton, Thakeham CEO, said: “As in many parts of the country, demand for affordable housing in the South Downs National Park outstrips supply so we are pleased our first work for Aster Group will help to improve the local need for new homes.”

Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, said: “Helping local people to access affordable housing in their area is really important to us. This new development will provide much-needed affordable housing in one of the district’s more rural areas and, when built, will provide high quality, affordable homes for those that live and work in Petworth.”