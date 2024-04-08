Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next Wednesday (April 17), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application from developer KSD Support Services, which seeks permission to build 126 flats and duplexes on land in Beach Road. The scheme also includes commercial space.

The site, which sits near to the entrance of Newhaven Port, had previously secured planning permission for a mixed use development (including an 80-bedroom hotel), but this earlier scheme was not built out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed development would also include an 18-storey tower — an element of the proposals which has proven to be particularly controversial among local residents. In all, the council has received 195 letters of objection at time of publication, which have raised a wide variety of concerns.

An artist's impression of the proposed Newhaven development. Pic: Contributed

Objections also include a petition from Newhaven’s Liberal Democrat group, which has been signed by 187 people. It reads: “While we welcome the development of brownfield sites, they must be in keeping with the rest of Newhaven and meet the town’s needs.

“The 18-storey high tower will be higher than Nelson’s column, and will completely change not just the local street scene but the whole of Newhaven.”

The petition adds: “The previous plans would have delivered a fantastic opportunity, but these plans offer nothing. There is no affordable housing offered in this development, there is not sufficient parking and there will be a major issue with over-development and shadowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be fantastic if KSD would work with East Side residents and find a development that works for the community. We accept this is a brownfield site, and we accept it should be used for housing but we don’t accept a tower that offers no affordable housing and will change the look of Newhaven’s skyline.”

The Newhaven site as it currently appears. Pic: Contributed

Objections have also been raised by Newhaven Port and Properties Ltd. The company, which is the harbour authority responsible for maintaining the port, points out how it owns a small part of the application site and wants to preserve its rights over the land. While this land dispute would not prevent the grant of planning permission, it could mean the scheme as applied for is not feasible in its current state.

Despite strong objections, the application is being recommended for approval by council planning officers, albeit with some caveats. These caveats include further evidence on highway impact, odour and fire safety.

Officers also say planning permission should be tied to a legal agreement being signed within a three month period, due to a need for ‘certainty’ on the infrastructure needed to support the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report set for consideration by the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed development is in a sustainable location where reliance on the use of private motor vehicles would be mitigated by access to local shops and services, employment and public transport hubs.

“Measures have been taken to encourage the use of sustainable modes of transport and ensure that the building is energy efficient, with a good deal of the energy it would consume being generated by renewables or low emission technology.“It is considered that the proposed development, through regeneration of the area, uplift in population and local spend and provision of commercial space would contribute to an uplift in the local economy.”