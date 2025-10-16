Controversial plans to install new bus lanes in Eastbourne have been approved by county councillors.

On October 15, East Sussex County Council’s planning committee agreed not to uphold objections raised in connection with a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), which proposes a package of restrictions on the A259 as part of the authority’s wider Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

These restrictions will allow for the creation of two new bus lanes: an eastbound bus lane in Seaside, between the road’s junction with Windermere Crescent and Seaside Roundabout; and a westbound bus lane in St Anthony’s Avenue, between Langney Roundabout and Seaside Roundabout.

The TRO also allows for new and upgraded pedestrian crossings in several areas and the creation of a time-limited parking area in Seaside.

The plans had proven to be controversial among Eastbourne residents, with the county council having received 544 objections.

St Anthony’s division councillor David Tutt (Lib Dem) highlighted residents’ concerns around air quality, congestion, pedestrian safety and loss of parking.

He said: “There will be considerable loss of parking along the route and the impact of that will be that the residential roads that flow on to Seaside will receive far more cars and vehicles parked there outside of people’s homes.”

He added: “What do we say to those 544 people about local democracy if their views are going to be totally ignored? Their trust in local democracy is that their voices will be heard, but [with] these plans 93 per cent of the people who have responded to the consultation will be overridden if this goes ahead.

“I beg you to refuse the plans. To accept them will make the lives of people living in the area that I represent — both those of residents and the business community — an absolute misery.”

However, Eastbourne councillor Pat Rodohan (Lib Dem, Upperton) said: “I am very conscious of the increase in the population around Eastbourne and the importance of Seaside as a route into Eastbourne for local residents, for the businesses and for our public services. Many times of day that area is gridlocked.

“We need more and faster bus services and faster movement of traffic. There is never going to be a perfect scheme, but I am hopeful that the substantial changes that have happened to the scheme will alleviate much of the worries of the residents and the businesses.”

In a report to the committee, officers said changes had been made in response to public feedback during consultation. These included: the creation of the new limited waiting parking area in Seaside; the addition of extra zig-zag strokes across Southbourne Road, Finmere Road and Queens Crescent; and allowing cyclists to use the bus lanes.

Officers told committee members further revisions would mean the scheme would ‘lose the benefits of faster bus journeys and create further issues’.

The committee agreed not to uphold the objections to the TRO.