Controversial proposals for a major East Sussex housing development have been refused

On Thursday (March 11), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South considered an application seeking outline planning permission to demolish a property at 152 Battle Road and build a large-scale housing development to its rear.

Developer Fernham Homes had been seeking permission to build up 180 homes on the site, although, in recommending approval, officers said this figure should be limited to no more than 141 homes due to ‘odour issues’ arising from the site’s proximity to the Hailsham North Wastewater Treatment Works.

Officers said the odour issues could be overcome by a smaller scheme. They also pointed out how the site was both within “strategic development area” for housing and had previously secured a committee approval for development.

A diagram showing the odour levels of the potential Hailsham development site. Pic: Contributed

Despite this recommendation, the committee reached the view the scheme should not be allowed to go ahead. Much of the committee’s concerns were based around the site’s current use by agricultural business Hook and Son.

These concerns about the impact on the business were summed up in a statement read out on behalf of ward councillor Neil Cleaver (Lib Dem). In it, he said: “The land the subject of this application comprises a valuable block of high-quality grazing land used by Hook and Son as an integral part of a profitable organic dairy farm.

“Hook and Son are organic farmers and they have achieved the organic status of the land. Organic farming emphasises sustainable practices, soil health, and biodiversity, contributing to healthier produce while caring for the environment.

“It means farming with minimum use of pesticides and artificial fertilisers, promoting biodiversity by maintaining natural habitats, hedgerows, and wildlife corridors, strict adherence to animal welfare standards raising livestock with access to quality pasture and organic feed, and conserving water and preventing pollution; everything that this council should be promoting.”

Officers warned against this approach, pointing out how the applicant had been acting on behalf of the land’s owner, who had said the lease of it to Hook and Son had expired. They added that the land did not meet the criteria of a high agricultural value according to national planning rules.

Ultimately, however, the committee felt the scheme should be refused.

Cllr Greg Collins (Green) said: “The reasons for the officers’ recommendation have been clearly articulated. It was a long slog reading through this application, but I find myself in disagreement.

“I think this application does demonstrably and significantly adversely impact upon the local landscape. I think it demonstrably and significantly impacts a rural business, which is of regional significance. These people aren’t just flogging their milk to some people in Hailsham; it is going all over south east England.“It is going to have a really significant impact on local employment opportunities … this is an instance when tens of jobs are feeding into the local economy. And I’ve got some real serious concerns … that the odour issue is going to be significant for anybody who buys a house on this land.”

The scheme had seen a significant amount of local concern, with the council having received more than 740 letters of objection plus a petition of objection signed by more than 188 people.

Objectors had raised a wide range of concerns, including: the odour issues; highway safety; the loss of agricultural land; and flooding. Residents had also raised concerns about the impact of the development on local infrastructure, particularly the capacity of the wastewater treatment works.

Some similar concerns had been raised by Hailsham Town Council, which stressed its concerns about the site’s main access on Battle Road (where number 152 currently stands), saying the visibility splays proposed were ‘poor’.

In a report to the committee, officers had highlighted both how no objections to the access have been raised by East Sussex Highways and that other areas of concern would be considered as part of a reserved matters application at a later stage of development.