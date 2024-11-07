Controversial proposals to build a major apartment complex in Newhaven have been deferred for a third time.

On Wednesday (November 6), Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered proposals to build 126 flats and duplexes — many within an 18-storey tower — on land in Beach Road, near to the entrance of Newhaven Port.

The plans had been due for consideration on two occasions earlier this year, but were deferred without discussion both times in light of requests from applicant KSD Support Services.

While the plans saw detailed discussion this time round, committee members opted to defer the proposals in hopes of reducing the height of an 18-storey tower at the heart of the scheme.

Several committee members had raised concerns about the height of the tower during the debate, including Cllr Becky Francomb (Green) who said: “What I am hearing is that people welcome some development of the area, but it is the tower that is the sticking point. This has been described as a landmark and bold. One person’s bold is another out-of-character and overbearing; certainly that is what I am hearing from local residents.

“It has been described as a landmark building. To me a landmark building is a building of historical or cultural importance, often one with public access. Something like Spinnaker Tower for example. It is not that it is not a public building and it would not be accessible or freely accessible for people to benefit from those views.”

A similar view was shared by Cllr Paul Mellor (Lib Dem), who said: “I share with many of my colleagues the reservations expressed about the height of this building.

“I’m minded to say that one man’s landmark is another man’s eyesore and can’t help feeling that perhaps something lower might have gained more support from this committee that really wants to see development on the eastside of Newhaven and on brownfield sites in particular.”

Concerns around the tower’s height had been mentioned in many of the objections raised by local residents.

The council had received 197 letters of objection, which raised a wide variety of concerns. Objections also include a petition from Newhaven’s Liberal Democrat group, which had been signed by 187 individuals. This petition also argued the height of the building would be too great.

The deferral itself was first suggested by officers after members declined to support their recommendation to grant planning permission. They said any alterations to the design arising from the deferral would go out for further public consultation.

The previous deferrals had both been requested by the applicant. The first deferral, in April, was due to concerns from KSD Support Services that the absence of final comments from East Sussex Highways could ‘prejudice the consideration of the item’. The second deferral, in September, came after the developer said it wanted to submit “a more full and rounded application”, which specifically addressed concerns around noise.

The committee had also raised a number of other concerns — such as the scheme’s parking provision, the impact of noise and odour pollution on the development’s future residents and lack of any affordable housing — but these did not form a specific part of the deferral.

On affordable housing, officers had warned that viability evidence (provided by the applicant and checked by an independent assessor) meant this would not be an appropriate reason for refusing the scheme.

For further information see application reference LW/23/0304 on the Lewes District Council website.