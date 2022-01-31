COP26 president visits Hailsham college

Wealden MP Nus Ghani welcomed The Right Honourable Alok Sharma MP to Hailsham Community College.

Ahead of the annual Hailsham Community College careers fair in March, which Ms Ghani has been a supporter of every year, the COP26 president visited the school to talk to sixth form students about his responsibilities, UK’s leading role in keeping the climate at the top of the international agenda and delivering a greener future and greener jobs.

Ms Ghani said it was a ‘fantastic’ opportunity for the students and that the class engaged the president in insightful questions about not only the goals of the climate conference, tackling global warming and holding other countries to account, but also about parliamentary procedures and ministerial responsibilities.

Nus Ghani and Alok Sharma at Hailsham Community College SUS-220131-140654001

The Wealden MP said, “Hailsham Community College is a fantastic school and every year I am proud to be championing their careers fair, which exhibits local work opportunities and inspires the future career choices of our students.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the COP26 president to the school and give the students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discuss Britain’s leading work on tackling climate change and inspire them to consider careers in delivering these goals.

“The questions from the floor were a great testament to the fantastic education they are receiving at Hailsham Community College, and it was great to see the students’ passion for the environment and greener future.”