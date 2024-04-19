Copthorne Golf Club raise a tee-riffic £23,364.75 for local hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ladies’ Captain, Karen Smith and Men’s Captain, Dave Vearncombe both chose St Catherine’s as their charity of the year last year. They led member fundraising events throughout the year to raise money that will help provide care to people living with a terminal illness across East Surrey and West Sussex.

“Nearly every member at Copthorne Golf Club has been touched by the hospice,” said Dave, “so it pulls on your heartstrings. There’s a number of people who’ve experienced the hospice’s help and support, and a very close friend of mine passed away under their care.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen has also experienced St Catherine’s care firsthand and shared, “My dad was cared for at home and in the hospice and my sister-in-law and father-in-law were both cared for by St Catherine’s too. This confirmed my choice of charity for my Captain’s year. You never know if and when you or someone you love might need the hospice.”

Left to Right: Karen Smith, Frankie Goodall and Dave Vearncombe

As well as raising awareness of the hospice’s work amongst members, the Captains led a range of fundraising events including raffles at each golfing event and an auction with fantastic prizes including; a TV, golf rounds at various clubs, West Ham Tickets, a 2003 World Cup England Rugby Club shirt signed by all the players who played in the final, and “our most popular item - a round of golf at Wentworth Golf Club”, explained Dave.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our members for their generosity and support of St Catherine’s,” said Karen. “If you ask you get at the golf club,” added Dave, “people are happy to help. Raising money for the hospice was the most emotional thing I did through the last year.”

It costs around £10 million to provide St Catherine’s care to more than 2,000 people every year but less than a third of its funding comes from the NHS so the local charity relies on the support of groups like Copthorne Golf Club and its community for the rest.

Frankie Goodall from St Catherine’s Fundraising team said, “We’re hugely grateful to Karen, Dave and all the members of Copthorne Golf Club for their amazing support. It was an honour to be chosen as both the Ladies’ and Men’s Captains’ Charity of the Year. I’ve had the privilege of going to the golf club to speak to members about the work we do and it’s wonderful that club members, many who’ve had the hospice’s help themselves, are so keen to raise money to make sure we can provide the same care and support to others. The incredible amount Copthorne Golf Club have raised will make a genuine difference to those who need St Catherine’s. We can’t thank them enough.”