Copthorne mum of two writes children's book based on real people
Kerri Patel, mum of two from Copthorne has just released a children's book based on her and her husband. 'Riley & Ricky: Two houses, Two different homes' is a story about friendship and discovery, and learning with each other from the way we live at home. Putting our cultures and traditions at the forefront of how they shape who we are.
Kerri has taken her introduction to the Indian culture and created an insightful and fun children’s book of exploring different cultures using real life photos as beautiful illustrations by Roseanna Lawes.
The book is live on Amazon now and Kerri will be doing a primary school tour of the local area early next year.
You can follow Kerri's journey on Instagram at @mumwroteabook where she wishes to empower mums of young kids to follow through on their ideas and to go for it!