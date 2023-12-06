Copthorne mum of two writes children's book based on real people

Kerri Patel, mum of two from Copthorne has just released a children's book based on her and her husband. 'Riley & Ricky: Two houses, Two different homes' is a story about friendship and discovery, and learning with each other from the way we live at home. Putting our cultures and traditions at the forefront of how they shape who we are.