Coronation Champion joy for Share Your Wishes founder from Burgess Hill

Sarah Jones is one of 500 outstanding volunteers to be chosen as the nation’s Coronation Champions.

An outstanding volunteer from Burgess Hill, has been recognised by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.

Sarah who founded, and volunteers alongside her team, Share Your Wishes has been recognised for their contribution and crowned a Coronation Champion. This follows a call out to the nation to nominate their volunteer heroes. Almost 5,000 entries were received, with nominations made for individuals aged 14 up to 103.

Sarah impressed judges with her passion and drive in raising awareness of organ donation and to encourage people throughout the UK to talk about their organ donation decisions so more lives, like hers, can be saved.

Sarah founded SYW five years ago and twice a day stories are shared on SYW’s social media sites of those whose lives have been touched by organ donation ranging from those who have received transplants, to those waiting for their Gift of Life, to living donors and incredible donor families.

With the support of Her Majesty The Queen Consort, a passionate advocate of volunteering and President of Royal Voluntary Service, the Coronation Champions Awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country at this momentous point in history. Across the UK, 500 Champions dazzled the judging panel with the impact of their work, their inspirational stories and unwavering commitment to volunteering.

All Coronation Champions, including Sarah have been invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party. They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.

Commenting on becoming a Coronation Champion, Sarah said: “The voluntary work we do at ShareYourWishes every day is something I believe in so passionately but could not do it without all those incredible people who agree to share their stories with us.

"None of this would be possible without a family who said yes to organ donation in 2006 and next week when I attend the Garden Party my donor, and their family, will be foremost in my mind and heart. It’s heart-warming to have my volunteering efforts recognised.”The Coronation Champions Awards invited people across the UK to nominate their local volunteering heroes who are going the extra mile. Nominations were made across eight award categories; supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward. Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

Royal Voluntary Service is immensely grateful for the generous support of brand partners Simplyhealth, for supporting the Health and Care category, Sky through its Sky Cares programme, for supporting the Community category and Petplan, for supporting the Animal Welfare category.

Those feeling inspired to try volunteering themselves are encouraged to take part in The Big Help Out on Monday 8th May.The Big Help Out is another official Coronation project, aiming to encourage newcomers to volunteering, bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend.