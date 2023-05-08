The Haywards Heath Friendship Club, an association that has supported the relations between the two twin towns since 1988, had invited to join the coronation party, which took place in the old town hall of Traunstein, where receptions and exhibitions usually take place. The party was opened by two bagpipe players, who could be heard throughout the town of Trausnstein.

"I feel like I'm on the Mall, to celebrate the coronation together is really a greatexperience", a visitor rejoiced. Others were surprised that there is a coronation party in Traunstein but thought it was a lovely idea.

Günter Miedaner, Chairman of the Friendship Club: "We are delighted that so many people want to celebrate the coronation of King Charles with us. It also shows the bond with Great Britain and the twin town Haywards Heath. We wish the new king all the best."

Coronation Party and Pipers in Traunstein

In addition to the television broadcast, there were also some information boards about Charles' predecessors, from Victoria to Queen Elizabeth, pictures of Charles from younger years and, of course, some food for the guests, English tea and sandwiches, Cornish pasties and shortbread.

A few days before the coronation, Günter Miedaner told the 4 formers of the Traunstein primary schools about the life of Charles and his family, explained the king's duties and details of the coronation ceremony. The children have also written a congratulatory card to King Charles who is on his way to Buckingham Palace.